Ohio News Briefs

Hunters take more than 182,000 deer in 2016-2017 Ohio season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hunters took more than 182,000 deer throughout the 2016-2017 hunting season in Ohio.

The state’s Department of Natural Resources says the total number of deer checked was less than the more than 188,000 deer checked in the 2015-2016 season.

The department says the goal of the state’s deer management program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Deer hunting regulations over the past two seasons have been designed to allow for moderate herd growth throughout most of the state. Officials say herd growth is achieved by reducing the harvest and protecting female deer.

State officials say Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.

Opponents want Ohio to ban commonly used abortion procedure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Abortion opponents want the Ohio Legislature to ban a commonly used abortion procedure.

The ban is among several abortion restrictions proposed in the legislative agenda released Thursday by Ohio Right to Life. The anti-abortion group says Republican state Sen. Matt Huffman will sponsor legislation to ban the procedure, called dilation and evacuation.

The procedure accounts for most abortions performed between 13 and 24 weeks gestation and is used after some miscarriages.

Abortion-rights supporters contend it is the safest and most common procedure used in second-trimester abortions. Abortion opponents call it dismemberment.

Ohio Right to Life on Thursday urged the General Assembly to prioritize the group’s legislative initiatives.

A statement from NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio says the proposed restrictions would interfere with doctor-patient relationships and prevent women from accessing care.

Ohio victims’ rights amendment gets a step closer to ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed amendment to Ohio’s constitution that would give crime victims and their families the same rights as the accused is a step closer to appearing on the ballot.

The Ohio Ballot Board has certified the proposal as a single ballot issue. Now petitioners must collect over 305,000 valid signatures around Ohio to get the measure on the November ballot.

The proposal would require that crime victims be notified of all court proceedings and be heard at each step along the way. It also would give victims input on plea deals and declare that full and timely restitution is a right.

The amendment, dubbed Marsy’s Law for Ohio, is named for a California woman killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend after he was released from jail without her being notified.

Western Ohio district closes schools because of illness

WEST MILTON, Ohio (AP) — A western Ohio school district has closed all of its schools because of widespread illness.

Milton-Union Schools Superintendent Brad Ritchey says more than 250 students were out sick Thursday. The district has fewer than 1,500 students total.

The illness brings flu-like symptoms including vomiting, fevers and aches.

Ritchey tells the Dayton Daily News that the schools are being deep-cleaned Friday, with a level of sanitizing usually done during the summer.

He says weekend sports and over events are still scheduled for the weekend, after the cleaning.

West Milton is some 20 miles northwest of Dayton.

Family: Man fatally shot by Ohio deputy was unarmed

GENEVA, Ohio (AP) — Relatives say a 26-year-old man wasn’t armed when he was fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call about the unwanted man at a northeast Ohio home.

Ashtabula County Sheriff William Johnson says Vincent Palma, of Geneva, charged at a deputy and ignored commands to stop before the Wednesday shooting. Johnson says the deputy tried to stop Palma with a stun gun and a baton and fired warning shots into the ground before shooting him.

One of Palma’s aunts, Sharon Regal, tells The Star-Beacon that Palma had a temper but didn’t have a gun or other weapon.

Johnson wouldn’t confirm whether Palma was armed or how many times he was shot, saying those questions will be answered once the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation finishes its review.

Ohio Congressman becomes brigadier general in National Guard

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A congressman who serves as a colonel in the Ohio Army National Guard is being promoted to brigadier general.

U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers’ Friday promotion comes after a more than 30-year career in the National Guard. Officials say Stivers is one of the highest-ranking National Guard members to simultaneously serve as a member of Congress

The Republican from Columbus serves Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, representing residents of a dozen counties in southern and central Ohio.

The National Guard says he served the United States overseas during Operation Iraqi Freedom in Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar and Djibouti. Stivers was awarded the Bronze Star for leadership throughout the deployment.

Belmont County jail adds to security with body scanner

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Belmont County have implemented a full body scanner to detect smuggled contraband.

WTOV-TV reports that the Belmont County Sherriff’s office unveiled the Securpass machine on Thursday. The x-ray scanner, which is valued at over $200,000, works like those used in airports.

Police say the security tool can detect objects hidden in body cavities with an eight second scan. Officials say they are confident that the machine will catch drugs or other harmful items entering the Belmont County Jail.

Officials say those who are caught with illegal objects will be charged. Brent Carpenter, a jail administrator, says the machine will ultimately make the facility safer for everyone.

Malone University receives $1 million music program donation

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio university has announced it received a huge donation from a longtime supporter.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Malone University received a $1 million donation for its music program from Ann Leech. Leech instructed the money go toward purchasing Steinway pianos and creating an endowment before dying in 2016 at the age of 94.

Michael Benson, Chair of the Department of Music and Visual Arts, applauded Leech’s generosity in a statement on Thursday. Benson also reflected on the years Leech was involved with the school’s music program.

Leech attended Miami University where she studied fine arts. She became a donor to Malone after moving to Canton.