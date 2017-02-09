Mburg selects 4 finalists for board slot

MECHANICSBURG – Four people have been selected as finalists to fill a vacant school board seat.

Todd Boeck, Mack Delong, Cherie Moore and Elizabeth Hanning Smith were chosen by Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools board members as finalists at a special Thursday board meeting. The vacant seat is the result of Dan Gaver’s resignation last month after 11 years on the board.

The school board narrowed the finalists down from eight candidates who submitted letters of interest.

The four finalists for Gaver’s seat are:

•Todd Boeck. Boeck states in his letter of interest to the board he is a group leader in Purchasing for Honda North America Inc., in Marysville. He’s a former employee of Heritage Cooperative. He graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Agriculture. He has two children in the school district. He said he wants to serve on the board to “continue the excellence in all areas of teaching and coaching for every student.”

•Mack Delong. Delong writes in his letter of interest “my vision is for the school board to be able to work with the school district to be able to uplift and engage our youth to promote successful education.” He said he is committed to the community and wants to inspire and empower students to meet academic standards and lead “healthy, ethical lives.”

•Cherie Schoff Moore. Moore is the director of Communications and Public Relations at Urbana University. She previously was special assistant to the president and secretary to the Board of Trustees at Urbana University. She submitted her resume for consideration to the board.

•Elizabeth Hanning Smith. Smith is an attorney with a law degree from Ohio State University. She was a candidate for the school board in November 2015. She has three children attending the local school. She is a board member of the Mechanicsburg Public Library and would need to resign from that position if selected for the school board, Mechanicsburg Treasurer Scott Maruniak said. Smith said in her letter of interest she wants to be on the board because she is interested “in seeing that our students have every opportunity for success and that they are prepared academically to achieve that success when presented.”

The school board will meet Monday, Feb. 13, for its regular meeting. The candidates will be interviewed at that time. Maruniak said the board plans to appoint a new member at that meeting.

