Green Hills hosts health fair Feb. 24

WEST LIBERTY – Green Hills Community has partnered with Mary Rutan Hospital to provide free health screenings and education at a health fair scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 24, in Foundation Hall at Green Hills, located on U.S. Route 68, north of West Liberty. This is an MRH Healthy Habits, Healthy You approved event.

No appointments are needed for the screenings, which include cholesterol (must fast after 9 p.m. the night before), skin cancer, pulmonary, bone testing, vision, balance and others.

Additional screenings and education will be offered by Maze Hearing & Balance, West Liberty Dental, West Liberty Healing Arts, Sertell Chiropractic, Logan County Health District, Absolute Therapy, North Main Eyecare, Universal Home Health & Hospice, United Way of Logan County, DayBreak, and the Green Hills Aquatic & Fitness Center.

Call 937-465-5065 for more information.

Submitted story

Submitted by Green Hills Community.

Submitted by Green Hills Community.