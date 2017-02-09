Local woman leads Chamber of Commerce

A Champaign County native will lead the continued pursuit of local economic vitality.

The Board of Directors of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau announced the selection of Lydia Hess as the new executive director, due to the recent resignation of Sandi Arnold after her five years in the position.

Born and raised outside St. Paris, Hess has been with the Chamber since May 2014.

According to a Chamber press release, Hess “understands the dynamics of our community, the strong bonds between families and neighbors, and the deeply instilled values that make Champaign County a great place to live, work and play. She has a deep commitment to our local communities.”

Hess has held a variety of positions that have helped to develop her management style and organizational and project management skills. Over the years, she has built relationships with community members, leaders and elected officials while building on the diversity of the community. The Chamber board expressed confidence for Hess continuing the positive business trends that have developed for Champaign County over the last five years.

“As a community let us continue this confidence,” the press release states.

“Additionally, we would encourage the local community to visit the Chamber’s new website, it has been updated to promote our locally owned businesses and tourism,” the release states. “Lydia has been instrumental in partnering with locally owned Berry Digital Solutions, LLC to help develop the content for the New Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau Website www.champaignohio.com. Berry Digital Solutions, LLC focuses on building websites, social media management and digital advertising for local businesses. They currently service about 50 local small businesses across Champaign, Logan and Union Counties. Some of Berry Digital’s other local successes include website development for CEPOhio.com, GloriaTheatre.com, and MyWestLiberty.com just to name a few.”

Annual dinner is April 28

The annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the fairgrounds. The theme this year is “Connecting Champaign County” and will showcase the ways local businesses and organizations network and connect with each other within the community and with people around the world. The dinner this year will provide an opportunity to congratulate Hess, network, and view the Chamber’s new website created by Berry Digital. Owners of Berry Digital Solutions LLC, will be available to demo the website and provide education to local business on how they can better use the Chamber’s resource to grow their business.

“Lastly, if you are not a member of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, we would encourage you to take a look and consider joining,” the Chamber statement suggests. “There are many exciting things happening locally that can help us all to build a stronger community. Please stop by the Chamber and join us in congratulating Lydia in her new role.”

Lydia Hess has been tapped to lead the Chamber of Commerce.