Elections board OKs candidates’ petitions

It’s going to be a quiet May 2 election day in Champaign County.

With only incumbents seeking Urbana City Council seats, no state candidates or issues, and the Miami County Board of Elections handling any votes cast by 12 voters in Champaign County’s Jackson East precinct, there will be no election activity here, according to Champaign County Board of Elections Director Meredith Bodey.

On Thursday, the local board certified petitions filed by the city council’s four Republican incumbents seeking additional four-year terms: Gene Fields, Ward 1; Dwight Paul, Ward 3; and at-large reps Tony Pena and Doug Hoffman. Write-in candidates have until 4 p.m. Feb. 21 to file petitions for these seats.

Independent candidates for city council have until 4 p.m. May 1 to file petitions for the Nov. 7 general election.

The Jackson East voters, part of the Miami East school district, will consider the Miami Valley Career Technology Vocational School District’s 0.8-mill and 0.29-mill requests for a bond issue and a 0.34-mill property tax in the May election.

Bodey said the local Board of Elections will send letters to the 12 voters advising them to contact the Miami County Board of Elections for absentee ballots. Those preferring to vote on election day will be informed later about where in Miami County they will be able to cast ballots.