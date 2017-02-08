Preservation funds available

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) is offering a total of $8,000 in matching grants for the repair and restoration of pre-1940 homes and commercial buildings anywhere in Champaign County.

This is the 25th year the grants are being offered. In 2017 the CCPA will offer two residential matching grants of up to $1,000 each for the repair and restoration of homes, one $1,000 commercial building matching grant, and one $5,000 commercial building matching grant.

Grant applications and program guidelines are available at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce at 107 N. Main St, Urbana. And soon, they may be downloaded from the CCPA website: www.ccpaurbanaohio.com.

Applications must be received by the CCPA not later than May 31, 2017. Awards will be announced not later than June 30, 2017. All work funded with the matching grants must be completed by December 31, 2018.

In 2016 CCPA commercial matching grants were awarded for preservation projects at: 100 S. Main St., 123 N. Main St., and 222 N. Main St., all in Urbana.

In 2016 CCPA residential matching grants were awarded to preservation projects at: 883 Scioto St., 200 W. Reynolds St. in Urbana, and 4 High St., in Mechanicsburg.

The matching grants are funded by proceeds from the CCPA’s annual Home and Garden tour held the third weekend of June, Urban Loft tour held the first weekend of November, and other CCPA fundraisers throughout the year.

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance is a private not-for-profit organization created to encourage and promote historic preservation and creative reuse of existing places and structures in Champaign County.

In 2016 CCPA commercial matching grants were awarded for preservation projects, including this location at 100 S. Main St. In 2016 CCPA residential matching grants were awarded for preservation projects, including this location at 4 High St., in Mechanicsburg.

Historic buildings in Champaign County to benefit

Submitted story

Information submitted by Robert Pollock on behalf of the Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

