Gaver exits Mechanicsburg school board

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools board will meet Thursday morning to discuss potential replacements for board member Dan Gaver.

Gaver resigned Jan. 16, after 11 years on the school board. His resignation letter does not give a reason, other than stating, “I believe in ‘more is less, and less is more.’ It has been my honor and pleasure to work with all of you. I have nothing but fond memories from our time together and am proud of what we have accomplished.”

Gaver began his tenure on the board Jan. 9, 2006. He served as board president for eight years and as board vice president for one year. He was on the board through four superintendents, Treasurer Scott Maruniak said.

The school board will meet in executive session Thursday to discuss candidates to fill Gaver’s spot. Eight candidates submitted letters of interest to the school board, Maruniak said.

The board will narrow the candidates down and interview them at its Feb. 13 meeting, he said. The plan is to make a selection after those interviews.

The Feb. 13 meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Room 109 at the school building.

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools board member Dan Gaver is shown with his wife, Sandy. Gaver resigned from the school board after 11 years. The board will meet Thursday to discuss candidates for replacement. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Gaver-and-Sandy.jpg Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools board member Dan Gaver is shown with his wife, Sandy. Gaver resigned from the school board after 11 years. The board will meet Thursday to discuss candidates for replacement. Courtesy photo

Candidates to be interviewed for vacant spot

By Casey S. Elliott celliott@civitasmedia.com

Casey S. Elliott may be reached at 937-652-1331 ext. 1772 or on Twitter @UDCElliott.

