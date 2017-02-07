OSU Extension hosts annual Flower School

SPRINGFIELD – The 18th annual Central Ohio Perennial Flower School will be held 9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St., Springfield.

Amanda Thomsen, author and garden blogger of Chicago, will share 150 ways to create a unique yard and show some of her favorite perennials, annuals and edible plants and how to use them.

Chuck Gleaves, director of Kingwood Center Gardens in Mansfield, will discuss “plants with presence” and show unique ways they can be displayed.

Pam Bennett will address common diseases and pests that afflict perennials. She will talk about the best ways to prevent and manage these pests.

Deadline for registration is Feb. 20. The cost is $70. Registration information can be found at http://go.osu.edu/clarkperennialschool

Mail check and form to OSU Extension, Attn: Perennial School, 3130 East Main Street, Springfield, OH 45505. Or register on-line at http://go.osu.edu/2017perennialschool.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for check-in.

For more information on garden programs visit http://go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937.521.3860. The program is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension Clark County.

Submitted by OSU Extension, Clark County.

