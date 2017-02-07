Basketball tourney to benefit Y and Project Woman

The Champaign Family YMCA will present a two-day charity event to benefit YMCA programs and Project Woman initiatives.

The CFY 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held 5-9 p.m. on Friday, March 17, and 1-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at the YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana.

The tournament will be double elimination with winner and loser brackets and feature free throw and 3-point shooting contests between games for a $5 buy-in (cash payout to winner).

Age groups will be 10-13 years, 14-17 years (or in high school) and 18 years of age and older. Each participant will receive a T-shirt, and trophies will be awarded to the winning teams.

Food will be available for purchase from food trucks in the parking lot both days of the tournament.

Participants can register teams in person at the Champaign Family YMCA or by calling 937-653-9622. The cost is $75 per team (up to five players per team). Registration fees are due at time of registration. The registration deadline is March 10. Brackets for team match-ups will be on the YMCA website by March 15.

For more information, contact Greg Hower at the YMCA at 937-653-9622 or ymca@ctcn.net.

Y will host 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.

Submitted by the Champaign Family YMCA.