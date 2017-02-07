Ohio News Briefs

Cleveland doctor blocked by travel ban allowed back in US

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical resident of Sudanese descent is back in Cleveland after being forced to return to Saudi Arabia from New York when the Trump administration travel ban took effect.

Dr. Suha Abushamma said at a news conference Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic that she’s grateful to those who helped with her return. Abushamma is a first-year resident at the clinic.

The 26-year-old Abushamma was held for hours at Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 28, the day after Trump’s travel ban for citizens from seven majority Muslim countries, including Sudan, took effect. She had flown to New York from Saudi Arabia.

Abushamma’s attorneys say they worked with the U.S. State Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office of Eastern New York to allow for her return to the U.S. on Monday.

Democratic lawmakers want sanctuary status for Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic legislators in Ohio are proposing to boost immigrant protections statewide in response to President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration.

Legislation announced Tuesday would give Ohio sanctuary status. The bill is sponsored by two lawmakers from ethnically diverse northeast Ohio.

The measure comes a day after a Republican lawmaker and the GOP state treasurer detailed plans for a bill to ban and criminalize “sanctuary cities” statewide. The ACLU contends that bill is unconstitutional.

Cities across the country, including Columbus and Cincinnati, have taken steps to become sanctuaries by instructing police to avoid inquiries solely based on immigration status and opposing local coordination with immigration officials.

The sanctuary-state bill is unlikely to go anywhere in Ohio’s Republican-dominated Legislature. Its sponsors say it preserves “the spirit of America” in Ohio.

Human remains found in woods near golf course in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Human remains have been found in a wooded area near a golf course in central Ohio.

Perry Township police said Monday that the remains were discovered by two women who were walking a dog on Sunday morning in a wooded area near the Brookside Golf Course and Country Club in suburban Columbus. Township police Chief John Petrozzi says a human skull and a leg bone were found at the site.

Petrozzi says officers were notified around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. He says it appears that the remains had been there for some time. Forensic anthropologists will be needed to determine how long.

Petrozzi says it also is not clear how the person died.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting police in their investigation

Ohioan charged with murder reported that she shot ex-husband

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say a woman has been jailed on suspicion of murder after calling 911 to report that she shot her ex-husband in the head during an argument.

Middletown police say the 45-year-old man died at a hospital after the Monday night shooting at the couple’s home.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that 46-year-old Dawn Shearer told a dispatcher that she had moved back in “to work things out” with her longtime spouse and that she shot him while they were arguing.

No attorney was listed in court records for her. She was slated to make an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Police say no one else was at the home when the shooting occurred. They say they recovered a handgun and other evidence at the scene.