Logan Cole returns home

WEST LIBERTY – Greeted by an assembly of cheering friends lining the road to his house, Logan Cole returned home on Saturday after two weeks of intensive treatment in Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Cole was critically injured in a school shooting at West Liberty-Salem on Jan. 20. Social media followers by the tens of thousands have followed his health journey since the shooting. Cole’s father, Ryan, posted a video to Facebook on Saturday showing Logan’s return to his rural home, along with this caption: “Logan Cole is home! Thank you to everyone who came out to welcome him home. You guys are awesome. We could not dream of having better friends.”