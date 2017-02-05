‘Bad Art by Good People’ fundraiser returns

The polls are now open for the sixth annual “Bad Art by Good People” fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

The fundraiser features non-artist celebrities competing to create a work of art and campaigning for the public’s votes for their artwork.

The artists include: Ryan Berry, Berry Digital Solutions; Kee Circle, The Ivy Inn-St. Paris; Suzanne Gannon, Johnson Welded Products; Ty Henderson, Champaign County Library; Dusty Hurst, Real Living Darby Creek; Kim Jerger, Mercy Memorial Hospital; Mitch Joseph, Urbana University; Kirk Koennecke, Graham Local Schools; Susie Koennecke, St. Paris Lions Club; Kay Falkner McOwen, Family Dentistry of Urbana; Todd Michael, Pretty Prairie & Michael Family Farms; Glenn Sullivan, Kiser Mansion; Gil Weithman, Municipal Court Judge; Lance White, White’s Auto Group; and Fred Willard, Actor.

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. You can also cast your votes with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets are also available for the fundraiser, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 24 at the VFW/DAV Brownridge Hall, 220 E. Court St., Urbana.

Tickets are $25 and include dinner and dessert by Paul’s Catering. A cash bar will be available.

The “bad art” will be auctioned after dinner by comic magician Michael Kent. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office or online at the Arts Council’s website.

The gold sponsor for the event is Coppertop.

Silver sponsors include Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, CRSI, Fonda Lou Eaton, The Peoples Savings Bank, Remax Leading Edge-The V. Patrick Hamilton Group and Security National Bank.

Check out the Arts Council’s Facebook page for information leading up to the event—www.facebook.com/CCACUrbana.

If you have questions regarding the event, please contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.

____

The Urbana Daily Citizen will be printing periodic photos of the other artists and their work leading up to the Feb. 24 dinner and auction.

Kim Jerger of Mercy Memorial Hospital displays his creation for the arts council fundraiser. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Kim-Jerger.jpg Kim Jerger of Mercy Memorial Hospital displays his creation for the arts council fundraiser. Submitted photos Susie Koennecke, representing St. Paris Lions Club, created this piece for the arts council fundraiser. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Susie-Koennecke2.jpeg Susie Koennecke, representing St. Paris Lions Club, created this piece for the arts council fundraiser. Submitted photos Suzanne Gannon of Johnson Welded Products in Urbana created this piece for the arts council fundraiser. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Suzanne-Gannon2.jpg Suzanne Gannon of Johnson Welded Products in Urbana created this piece for the arts council fundraiser. Submitted photos Todd Michael of Pretty Prairie & Michael Family Farms created this work to raise money for the arts council. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Todd-Michael2.jpeg Todd Michael of Pretty Prairie & Michael Family Farms created this work to raise money for the arts council. Submitted photos Television and movie actor Fred Willard created and donated this piece for the “Bad Art” fundraiser on Feb. 24. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Fred-Willard2.jpeg Television and movie actor Fred Willard created and donated this piece for the “Bad Art” fundraiser on Feb. 24. Submitted photos

Creating for a cause

Submitted story

Information submitted by Heather Brackney of the Champaign County Arts Council.

