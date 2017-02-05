Ohio News Briefs

Study: Ohio has 5 of worst US truck-congested areas

CINCINNATI (AP) — Five of the country’s 100 worst congested areas for trucks are in the state of Ohio, and three of those areas are in Cincinnati, according to a study.

The American Transportation Research Institute has ranked Interstate 71 at I-75 junction north of the Brent Spence Bridge as No. 5, the highest Ohio area with truck-traffic bottlenecks on the organization’s list.

Two other areas in Cincinnati are listed as No. 35 and No. 84, respectively: The I-75 at I-74 interchange and the I-75/I-71 interchange at Interstate 275.

The I-71/I-70 interchange in Columbus is listed as No. 67. Interstate 75 at U.S. Route 35 in Dayton is No. 50.

Higher levels of distracted driving and poor driving habits are among reasons for Ohio’s presence on the list, Tom Balzer, president and chief executive of the Ohio Trucking Association, and others told the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News.

“That’s the thing about traffic,” Balzer said. “It’s all a chain reaction.”

The problem requires attention to not just infrastructure, but to highways in particular and expanding those roads whenever possible, Balzer said.

Butler County Commissioner T.C. Rodgers, who will serve as president of the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Government for 2017, has told the newspaper that his goal is to get funding for the project to replace the Brent Spence Bridge.

The bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky is considered functionally obsolete, but there’s been disagreement on how to fund an estimated $2.6 billion project.

US rep investigating National Aviation Hall of Fame finances

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A congressman from southwestern Ohio says he’s investigating the finances of the National Aviation Hall of Fame in Dayton after getting complaints alleging mismanagement of its resources.

The Dayton Daily News reports that U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, a Republican from Dayton, alerted the Hall of Fame’s Board of Trustees chairman William Harris Jr. to the investigation in a Jan. 25 letter.

Turner told the newspaper the investigation will seek to determine the source and use of operational funds, the reimbursement of expenses for past and current members of the board and other issues.

Harris said in a statement to NAHF trustees, enshrinees and volunteers that he has “complete confidence in our finances.” Messages were left for Harris and board members.

Columbus showcase to feature Ohio city’s notable boxers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s capital city is celebrating its boxing history with a showcase where fans can meet and greet some of the local legends of the sport.

The Feb. 18 event is hosted by the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. It will include a boxing showcase comprised of 14 three-minute bouts, a silent auction and appearances by professional and amateur boxers with roots in the city.

Boxers to be honored at the event include professional boxing world champion James “Buster” Douglas, Olympic gold medalist Jerry Page, Steve Gregory and Charles Gregory, Marvin Green, Vonzell Johnson and Manning Galloway. All will be available for photos and autographs.

The event is a fundraiser for the parks department’s boxing program.

Youngstown doctor faces 78 prescription drug-related counts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A Youngstown doctor has been indicted on 78 counts related to the illegal trafficking, processing and sale of prescription drugs.

The indictment against William G. Paloski, of Canfield, was announced Friday by Ohio State Board of Pharmacy executive director Steven Schierholt.

Schierholt said the board began a joint investigation with the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force in March 2013 concerning questionable prescription practices at Paloski’s clinic, BEM Medical Arts Center.

Paloski is charged in Mahoning County court with multiple counts of drug trafficking, illegal processing of drug documents and unlawful sale/delivery of dangerous drugs as well as money laundering and corrupt activity.

Court records don’t list an attorney for Paloski.

A 2015 raid turned up patient charts, cash, firearms, drug and financial records at Paloski’s home and office.

More upgrades coming to Ohio State airfield this spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Construction on a new terminal and education building as part of a $20 million overhaul of Ohio State University’s airfield is expected to begin this May.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the $13.4 million upgrade to Don Scott Field was one of several recently approved by Ohio State’s board of trustees.

Whiting-Turner will be the construction manager for the project. Moody Nolan is the design architect.

Work has already started on adding more hangar space to double the airport’s current 50-plane capacity. The airfield, now considered outdated, is located on the northwest side of Ohio’s capital city.

University officials say the large-scale renovation will help open travel to both Columbus and Ohio State.

A comprehensive 10-year plan for the airport is scheduled to be completed within 12 to 18 months.