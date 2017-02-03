Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Chewbacca. He is a 10-week-old male, Mancoon mix kitty. He is incredibly sweet and playful. He is one big bundle of soft, cute fur. He wants nothing more than to purr, cuddle and be loved by you. He would make a wonderful addition to your family. This boy is a cutie!

Please come out and meet Chewbacca at PAWS in Urbana.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Ranger was abandoned in one of our outside kennels. He was extremely scared and nervous when the staff found him the following morning. He has been with us several months now and he has regained his confidence and now is a tail-wagging bundle of love. He seems to get along well with his kennel mates and all the staff and volunteers. He is not yet comfortable walking in a leash but when he finds his new loving home, I think he will become more trusting of the leash. Ranger is 1-2 years old and would make a great addition to a family. He is neutered. Please stop and meet him.

All of our dogs are looking for a loving home where they can be taken care of for the rest of their lives.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Bagheera is our featured cat for this week. This fella is 4 years old and weighs 12 pounds. He has a thick black fur coat that looks and feels like velvet. He is litter box trained and seems to get along fine with other cats. Bagheera doesn’t seem to mind dogs, he typically just stays away from them. He came to us as a stray, but has really stolen our hearts. Bagheera is so sweet and lovable, he enjoys having attention and loves to snuggle, his personality has really shown since he first came. If you are looking for a lover boy this is your guy! All of our available cats have been spayed/neutered, FeLV/FIV tested, vaccinated including Rabies, wormed and treated with flea prevention. Along with all pets Bagheera has also been micro chipped. Our adoption/donation for our feline friends is $50.00. If you would like to meet Bagheera or any of our other feline residents please feel free to visit us at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg. For more information please give us a call 937-834-5236.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Our Canine Spotlight this week is on Isabella. This sweet 1-year-old Manchester Terrier came to us from another shelter. When her puppies were weaned, after she had served her purpose, she was discarded. Isabella is completely housebroken, crate-trained and walks well on a leash. This sweet girl is a little timid around young children but shows no aggression whatsoever. Isabella is very active and energetic but loves to be cuddled and held. She weighs 20 lbs and is full grown. Isabella has been spayed, HW tested, vaccinated including Rabies, wormed and treated with heartworm prevention and a three month flea prevention. She has also been micro chipped and with come with her 2017 Dog License. Our adoption/donation for Isabella and any of our Canine Residents is $130.00. If you would like more information on Isabella please feel free to call us at 937-834-5236. You are also welcome to visit our facility and see this sweet girl for yourself. We are located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg.

To see a complete listing of our available pets, please check out petfinder.com and adoptapet.com. You can also see our newest arrivals and current news on our facebook page and/or our website at http://www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com/

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League is a nonprofit Rescue Organization. We operate on public support and donations. Currently we are in need of Laundry Detergent, Paper Towels, Bleach, Lysol Concentrated Cleaner and Purina Kitten Chow. If you would like to support our cause and make a difference in the lives of many animals join our Volunteer Team today. We do require a Volunteer Application, as the safety and well being of our residents is priority one. Stop in and see what we are all about!

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Penny and I am a 5-year-old Golden/ Labrador Retriever. I weigh 46 pounds. I was an owner surrender and I came with Stripes and Copper when our person was too sick to take care of us. I am spayed, house trained, up to date on shots and heartworm negative. I love to take walks and I am great on a leash! I heard them say that I am a wonderful nice calm dog. If you are looking for a companion to welcome you home in the evening, lay by your feet and watch TV, I am your girl! Won’t you please take me home with you? I promise to be a really good girl. And just think of all of the shows we can snuggle up and watch together (I promise to let you control the remote)!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We need Clorox the most right now if you can drop off a couple of gallons for us! We need Lysol Lemon spray cleaner, paper towels, Dawn dish soap (original), and laundry soap. We can also use the elevated pet beds by Kuranda (go to kuranda.com). Any donations are always appreciated. Please take a look at our website for other ideas for donations. Penny says…Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes! OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!

Information provided by Champaign County pet shelter and rescue groups.

