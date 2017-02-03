Driver transported following crash

MECHANICSBURG – A driver was transported to a Columbus hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.
Mechanicsburg EMS transported Kelly Ayers to the Ohio State Medical Center on Friday following a crash on state Route 187.
According to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the Champaign Countywide Communication Center received a 911 call at 7:19 a.m. in reference to a single-vehicle crash with injury at 7179 state Route 187.
Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS responded along with sheriff deputies to the scene where they found a blue 2012 Hyundai Elantra had been traveling westbound on state Route 187.
Ayers, 29, of Columbus, was driving the vehicle and advised she swerved to miss a deer crossing the roadway and drove off the right side of the road, traveling across a grass portion of a field and striking a fence and crashing head-on into a tree.
An update on Ayers’ condition was not available at press time.
The vehicle sustained heavy front damage with airbag deployment.
The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
