Driver transported following crash

MECHANICSBURG – A driver was transported to a Columbus hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning.

Mechanicsburg EMS transported Kelly Ayers to the Ohio State Medical Center on Friday following a crash on state Route 187.

According to information from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the Champaign Countywide Communication Center received a 911 call at 7:19 a.m. in reference to a single-vehicle crash with injury at 7179 state Route 187.

Mechanicsburg Fire and EMS responded along with sheriff deputies to the scene where they found a blue 2012 Hyundai Elantra had been traveling westbound on state Route 187.

Ayers, 29, of Columbus, was driving the vehicle and advised she swerved to miss a deer crossing the roadway and drove off the right side of the road, traveling across a grass portion of a field and striking a fence and crashing head-on into a tree.

An update on Ayers’ condition was not available at press time.

The vehicle sustained heavy front damage with airbag deployment.

The crash is under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

