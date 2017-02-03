Urbana commission approves firefighter lists

The Urbana Civil Service Commission approved two eligibility lists for an entry level firefighter/paramedic position during a commission meeting Thursday.

Urbana Fire Chief Mark Keller explained the lists needed to be re-certified and the Urbana Fire Division made two hires off a previous list.

The commission approved a firefighter eligibility list with 14 candidates, which will be valid until May 2 unless it is extended. The commission also approved a firefighter certified eligibility list with the top five candidates.

The five candidates on the certified eligibility list in order of highest to lowest scores are Michael Kelly, Neal Page, James Downing, Matthew Morgan and Matthew Rupp.

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

