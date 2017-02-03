CMHP announces mobile mammography schedule for February

Do something special for yourself – and for everyone who loves you — and schedule your annual mammogram today! It’s easy with Community Mercy Health Partners’ Mobile Mammography program, which provides screening at multiple locations in Champaign and Clark counties each month.

The American Cancer Society recommends that women have a mammogram every year starting at age 40. No doctor order needed for screening. Mammograms are covered by most health insurance plans. Check with your insurance provider for exact coverage. No-cost screenings are available for those who qualify. When you register, ask about our financial assistance options. Walk-ins are welcome but not guaranteed. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card with you. Appointments are approximately 15 minutes when you pre-register.

The following convenient community locations are scheduled in February. To register or for more information about these dates or availability at Springfield Regional Medical Center, call 937-523-9332 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Friday, Feb 10

Champaign Family YMCA

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

191 Community Drive, Urbana

Wednesday, Feb 22

Urbana University Health Fair (Employees & their families only)

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

579 College Way, Urbana

Monday, Feb 27

Upper Valley Mall

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

1475 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield

Mercy Memorial Hospital in Urbana hosts the unit weekly every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. To schedule an appointment at Mercy Memorial, call 937-328-8100.

Businesses and organizations can partner with CMHP by bringing mobile mammography services to their employees or community. Please call our coordinator at 937-523-9330 for details.

Information provided by CMHP.

