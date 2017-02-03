County Historical Society elects officers

The Champaign County Historical Society’s annual meeting was held Jan. 22 at its museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. The new elected officers and the remaining officers are, standing from left, Rob Pollock, Vice President, Mark Gaver, Trustee, Larry Headlee, Trustee, Joe Rizzutti, Trustee, Dan Gilbert, Trustee, Norman Bowers, Trustee, Gil Weithman, Trustee, Dan Walter, President, seated from left, Terri Marratta, Secretary, Nancy Donohoe, Trustee, Barbara Lehmann, Trustee, not shown, Ken Wright, Treasurer, and Charles Emory, Trustee.

The Champaign County Historical Society’s annual meeting was held Jan. 22 at its museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. The new elected officers and the remaining officers are, standing from left, Rob Pollock, Vice President, Mark Gaver, Trustee, Larry Headlee, Trustee, Joe Rizzutti, Trustee, Dan Gilbert, Trustee, Norman Bowers, Trustee, Gil Weithman, Trustee, Dan Walter, President, seated from left, Terri Marratta, Secretary, Nancy Donohoe, Trustee, Barbara Lehmann, Trustee, not shown, Ken Wright, Treasurer, and Charles Emory, Trustee. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Board-of-Trustees-2017-1-.jpg The Champaign County Historical Society’s annual meeting was held Jan. 22 at its museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. The new elected officers and the remaining officers are, standing from left, Rob Pollock, Vice President, Mark Gaver, Trustee, Larry Headlee, Trustee, Joe Rizzutti, Trustee, Dan Gilbert, Trustee, Norman Bowers, Trustee, Gil Weithman, Trustee, Dan Walter, President, seated from left, Terri Marratta, Secretary, Nancy Donohoe, Trustee, Barbara Lehmann, Trustee, not shown, Ken Wright, Treasurer, and Charles Emory, Trustee. Submitted photo