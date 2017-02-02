Empty Bowls fundraiser Feb. 23

A chance to get a bowl of soup in a handcrafted bowl – and donate to the needy at the same time – is coming up at the end of February.

The sixth annual Empty Bowls of Champaign County will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the Urbana University Student Center. The charge is $15 for a bowl of soup, bread and a handcrafted bowl. The funds raised support local food banks.

“Food insecurity is one of the largest problems our communities face. We’re grateful that Champaign County is so supportive of this issue,” Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Tyra Jackson said. The food bank serves residents in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties.

Last year, Empty Bowls raised about $15,000 for the agencies, Jackson said. This year, the goal is $17,000.

The handcrafted bowls come from students at Springfield High School and Graham Middle School, Jackson said, and from various potters from Yellow Springs.

The funds also support the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors. The federally-funded program provides a 40-pound box of nutritious food to approximately 1,300 seniors in the three counties served by the food bank, according to the Second Harvest Food Bank website.

“One of the huge populations with food insecurity each day are seniors,” she said.

The agency also provides food through a “Mobile Pantry” in Champaign County, distributing food to people who may be unable to get to local food pantries.

The soup and bread for the fundraiser are donated, Jackson said, so all the funds received help supply food for the needy in the county. Some of the donors include The Airport Cafe, Cafe Paradiso, Carmazzi’s General Store, Coppertop, The Depot Coffee House, The Farmer’s Daughter, Fusion 40.83, The Hippie and The Farmer, Rock n’ Robin, Sodexo, The Spotted Cow, Sweetie Pie’s Baked Goods and Coffee Shop and Cosmic Charlie Bread.

About eight food pantries in Champaign County are Second Harvest Food Bank agencies that benefit from this fundraiser, Jackson said.

For more information, visit the food bank at www.springfieldshfb.org.

Pictured are various handmade bowls that were available for purchase during a past Empty Bowls of Champaign County event. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_bowls.jpg Pictured are various handmade bowls that were available for purchase during a past Empty Bowls of Champaign County event. Courtesy photo

By Casey S. Elliott celliott@civitasmedia.com

Casey S. Elliott may be reached at 937-652-1331 ext. 1772 or on Twitter @UDCElliott.

Casey S. Elliott may be reached at 937-652-1331 ext. 1772 or on Twitter @UDCElliott.