Cedar Bog offers February, March programs

In the time before time, before there were Shawnee, Iroquois or other tribes, there were the people of the Earth – The Mound Builders. This great civilization that flourished along the waterways in Ohio and elsewhere on the Great Turtle Island were the original People. To the Wisdom Keepers and the ancestors, the place called Cedar Bog was – and still is – sacred. Here was the place where the Elders came to commune – and in time, to lay down and take their last view from this side of the veil.

On Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m., the Shawano Wisdom Keepers will bring a most exciting and informative experience to raise funds for the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve and to share the oral traditions, the history and the ageless wisdom of the Ancestors.

Jim Great Elk Waters and Kelly Talking Heron have authored or co-authored several books, including one of the Top 100 Native American titles of All Times, “View from the Medicine Lodge.” Jim has a long list of achievements in the television and movie industry, with over 100 credits in acting, screen/playwriting and production, including the Disney production of “Pocahontas.” Together, the Shawano Wisdom Keepers represent the Balanced Life concept they bring to presentations and Path to Powaka Experiences.

Admission is limited, so reserve your place today, and start walking in balance, as our Ancestors teach us. Pre-registration is required. Visit http://kindleurbana.eventbrite.com to order your tickets today or call cedarbog@ctcn.net for details.

If you enjoy birds, Cedar Bog has several events lined up for the bird enthusiasts in February.

The Great Backyard Bird Count is Feb. 17-20 and Cedar Bog Nature Preserve will be holding activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17 & 18, for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Cedar Bog is offering an opportunity for students to participate in citizen science and learn about the birds in our area. Several bird activities will be offered in our Education Center, as well as hot chocolate and coffee. Admission rates will be reduced to $3 for children and $4 for adults for this event. Ohio Historical Society and Cedar Bog Association members are admitted free.

On Friday & Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18, there will be identification games, valentine bird treats to make, and opportunities to walk the trail. Children can set up an account and register the birds they counted on the hike. Come make a log suet feeder to bring home and enjoy! For more information on the Great Backyard Bird Count and how to set up an e-bird account go to http://www.birdsource.org/gbbc. This is a great education site with identification games and activities. There is a link on this site to create an account on e-bird for students who choose to participate in the count.

On Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1 p.m., join Cedar Bog Nature Preserve Site Manager Tracy Bleim and Certified Volunteer Naturalist Jim Lemon as they lead the annual Skunk Cabbage Walk. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for Ohio Historical Society and Cedar Bog Association members. Children 6 and over are $4.

The Cedar Bog Nature Preserve is located at 980 Woodburn Road, located 4 miles south of Urbana off of U.S. Route 68. For more information on events at Cedar Bog, please call 937-484-3744 or email cedarbog@ctcn.net.

