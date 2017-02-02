Ohio News Briefs

Ohio groundhog Buckeye Chuck predicts more winter

MARION, Ohio (AP) — Pennsylvania has Punxsutawney Phil, Ohio has Buckeye Chuck, and both groundhogs this year predict six more weeks of winter.

Officials in Marion say Buckeye Chuck reportedly saw his shadow Thursday morning in the central Ohio city. Legend holds that winter will last another six weeks if the furry rodent sees his shadow on Feb. 2. If he doesn’t see his shadow, then spring will come early.

This is the second consecutive year that the state’s official groundhog has seen his shadow.

Punxsutawney Phil also called for six more weeks of cold weather on Thursday.

Buckeye Chuck was designated the state’s official groundhog in 1979 by the Ohio General Assembly. His Facebook page says his predictions have been 75 percent accurate over the course of his career.

Students injured in Ohio school bus-SUV crash

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say at least three students were injured when a school bus and SUV collided.

Dayton police say two Dayton Dunbar High School students were taken to a hospital from the SUV and at least one student from the school bus was transported. The bus had rolled onto its side.

Police Maj. Eric Henderson says it’s fortunate that there appear to be no serious injuries. The cause is under investigation.

He says first responders were on the scene a minute after the 911 call at 8:29 a.m. EST Thursday.

The bus was on its way to Longfellow Academy with several students, including one charter school student. Police didn’t have their ages immediately.

Authorities say the other students and school bus driver were shaken up but didn’t require hospital treatment.

Ohio city discusses raising age to buy tobacco products

POWELL, Ohio (AP) — More officials in Ohio are considering a tobacco initiative aimed at teens.

WBNS-TV reports that the Powell City Council Operations Committee discussed legislation with Ohio-based advocacy group Tobacco 21 that would raise the legal age limit to buy tobacco products to 21. Tobacco 21 has ongoing campaigns in Toledo and Dayton as well.

Mayor Brian Lorenz says he wants to make sure the law is easily enforced and fair for all Powell residents. The mayor added that there were more planned talks about the initiative.

Six other Ohio cities, including Cleveland and Columbus, have already passed the legislation.

In symbolic move, officials make Cincinnati ‘sanctuary city’

CINCINNATI (AP) — The city council has declared Cincinnati as a “sanctuary city,” a label that isn’t legally defined but typically indicates reduced cooperation with federal immigration authorities on some matters involving people who are in the U.S. illegally.

It’s mostly symbolic. Mayor John Cranley has said Cincinnati has long welcomed immigrants and will continue to support them, but won’t break federal law.

Supporters and opponents of the move packed the council meeting.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports one man urged the city not to jeopardize its federal funding. President Donald Trump has threatened to withhold money from local jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

WCPO-TV reports Cincinnati police indicated they won’t enforce immigration laws, but the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office plans to continue detaining undocumented inmates if requested by federal authorities.

Police investigate string of overdoses in Ohio city

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — Police in southern Ohio are investigating a rash of overdoses that occurred in the span of two days.

Chillicothe police say there were a combined 12 reported overdoses between Tuesday and Wednesday. One overdose was fatal.

Police recently seized drugs that tested positive for the elephant tranquilizer Carfentanil. The drug is 100 times more powerful than heroin. Police cannot confirm if Carfentanil was involved in the recent overdoses.

Three search warrants were executed Wednesday. Police say they will release more information about the investigation Thursday.

2 kids, 2 adults found stabbed at Ohio home; 1 is suspect

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Police say they found two children and two adults stabbed at a southwestern Ohio home when they responded to a family disturbance, and one of the adults is a suspect.

All four were taken to hospitals after police were called to the home in Kettering, near Dayton, around 4 a.m. Thursday. Police didn’t immediately provide information about the extent of their injuries, their conditions or the circumstances of the stabbings.

WDTN-TV reports the victims include an 8-year-old child and an 11-year-old child.

The Dayton Daily News reports police indicated there was an “extensive” crime scene. Officers were seen escorting apparent relatives from the home, which was blocked off with police tape.

Ceremony honors WWII Army chaplains who helped save soldiers

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A national ceremony held in Ohio will honor four U.S. Army chaplains who helped save other soldiers before dying on an Army transport ship hit by a German torpedo in World War II.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ ceremony Friday at the Dayton VA Medical Center will honor the actions of Lt. George Fox, Lt. Alexander Goode, Lt. John Washington and Lt. Clark Poling. VA officials say the four chaplains were on the U.S. Army Transport Dorchester when it was torpedoed in February 1943.

They handed out lifejackets to other soldiers and eventually gave up their own lifejackets. Witnesses reported seeing the chaplains on the Dorchester’s deck with their arms linked, offering prayers as the ship went down.

Only 230 of the 902 men onboard survived.