Graham hosts family events

The Read. Imagine. Soar! Literacy Foundation has activities planned for the first part of 2017.

On Feb. 17, the foundation will host Family Fun Night at Graham Elementary at 6 p.m. Families can play Bingo for Books and take part in a family STEAM challenge. The school and its partner will provide snacks, door prizes and fun activities.

March 2 is Read Across America Day. There will be a Family Read time from 2:30-3:15 p.m. at Graham Elementary where parents can join their students to enjoy some quiet reading time together in the media center, gymnasium, and cafeteria. A Book Swap will follow at 3:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring a gently used book and swap out for a different book to add to their home library.

On March 7, there will be a Scholastic Book Fair and another Book Swap 3:30-7 p.m. during parent teacher conferences. During the last week of March, the foundation will be celebrating the Graham Elementary “Write” to Read Week. Stay tuned for the list of activities associated with this event.

The foundation continues to layer in supports for readers with Graham teachers and mentors working together to increase achievement. A new mentoring program for Grades 4 and 5 is up and running and is always looking for parents, grandparents, church members, family members and other friends interested in becoming a district volunteer. If you would like to be a mentor volunteer, or have any questions, please email Jennifer Harvey, program coordinator, at [email protected] You can also follow the activities of the Foundation on Facebook and Twitter to stay current on upcoming events.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Graham school district.

Submitted by the Graham school district.