UHS cheerleaders place 3rd in competition

Urbana High’s competition cheerleading squad placed 3rd in the OAC State Championships. Members are, front from left, Mari Artis, Madison LaRocque, Mattie Randolph, Ally Pierce, back from left, Taje Mack, Megan Ridder, Haley Johnson, Mary Habodasz, Cortney Kiser, Madison Dyer and Maginta Grim. The squad is coached by Jenny Payne and Bailey Allen.

Urbana High’s competition cheerleading squad placed 3rd in the OAC State Championships. Members are, front from left, Mari Artis, Madison LaRocque, Mattie Randolph, Ally Pierce, back from left, Taje Mack, Megan Ridder, Haley Johnson, Mary Habodasz, Cortney Kiser, Madison Dyer and Maginta Grim. The squad is coached by Jenny Payne and Bailey Allen. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_20170115_142028.jpg Urbana High’s competition cheerleading squad placed 3rd in the OAC State Championships. Members are, front from left, Mari Artis, Madison LaRocque, Mattie Randolph, Ally Pierce, back from left, Taje Mack, Megan Ridder, Haley Johnson, Mary Habodasz, Cortney Kiser, Madison Dyer and Maginta Grim. The squad is coached by Jenny Payne and Bailey Allen. Submitted photo