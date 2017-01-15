Ohio News Briefs

Data: Ohio population grew by less than 1 percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Federal data shows Ohio’s population has stagnated and that it’s grown less than 1 percent over the most recent year.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports population estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau show that the state grew by about 9,000 people between July 2015 and 2016.

Cleveland State University population expert Mark Salling says the state continues to gain international migration or immigrants from other countries.

Salling says the state’s population is aging and the birthrate is declining. Immigrants are often in their child-bearing years, so more international migration could help spur Ohio’s declining birthrate.

The U.S. grew by nearly by about the same rate as Ohio between 2015 and 2016 to 321 million people.

Northwest Ohio sheriff retires amid personal, legal problems

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — The Allen County sheriff in northwestern Ohio is resigning at the end of January amid a series of personal and legal problems.

The Lima News reports Sheriff Sam Crish’s decision comes months after the FBI searched his office amid an unspecified pending investigation and he acknowledged receiving treatment for a gambling addiction. He also faces several lawsuits alleging loans weren’t repaid.

His attorney, Mike Rumer, says Crish felt it was best to retire and to focus on his treatment, on repaying people to whom he owes money and on defending against other false claims of unpaid loans.

Crish was first elected in 2008 and was re-elected without opposition in November.

He has not been charged in the FBI investigation.

Photo display of mayors in Ohio city reveals a surprise

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A new display featuring photos of the former mayors from Ohio’s fourth-largest city uncovered a new discovery.

It turns out that a photo thought to be of Toledo’s first mayor is actually a photo of his son.

The Blade newspaper in Toledo reports the mistake was discovered after family members of the first mayor and local historians began doing some digging.

They found that a photo believed to be John Berdan who was elected the first mayor of Toledo in 1837 is actually of his son who also was named John Berdan.

One local historian says she’s never been able to find a photo of Toledo’s first mayor and says it’s unlikely one exists.

That’s because John Berdan died in 1841 just after the first photographic process was introduced.

Ohio college celebrating 50 years as a university

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio school named for the aviation-pioneering Wright Brothers is celebrating its 50th year as a university.

Wright State University in southwest Ohio plans a series of events during 2017 culminating with a special Homecoming Sept. 29-Oct. 1 featuring reunions including for the school’s founding classes.

A book on the school’s history is planned for publication in October.

The school that now has nearly 18,000 students opened in 1964 as a branch campus for Ohio State and Miami universities. It opened as an independent institution in 1967.

Whirlpool says trade panel decision a win for Ohio workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Whirlpool Corp.’s chief executive says a recent decision by the U.S. International Trade Commission is a big win for workers at its washing machine factory in northern Ohio.

The commission ruled this past week that two foreign manufacturers made washing machines in China and then sold them in the United States at less than fair value.

The ruling means the companies must start paying duties on washers made in China and imported to the United States.

Both Samsung and LG say they disagree with the decision.

Whirlpool chief executive Jeff Fettig says it’s a gratifying win for the 3,000 employees at the company’s factory in the Sandusky County city of Clyde.

The appliance maker based in Benton Harbor, Michigan, also has Ohio operations in Marion, Findlay, Ottawa and Greenville.

Man walking along Lake Erie beach finds body near state line

CONNEAUT, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a man walking along a Lake Erie beach found a partially decomposed body near the Pennsylvania state line.

The county medical examiner in Cleveland will attempt to identify the body.

Police say the body was discovered about 300 yards from the Pennsylvania state line near the Ohio city of Conneaut.

Cleveland officials say it’s not known yet whether the discovery is related to the crash of a plane that was carrying six people more than two weeks ago.

The plane went down in Lake Erie near Cleveland, about 60 miles from where the body was found.

Authorities say there’s also a missing person case from a boating accident this fall in nearby Fairport Harbor.

Ohio student named to Forbes 30 under 30 for energy device

MASON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio high school freshman has been named to Forbes Magazine’s 30 under 30 list this year for her work in the energy field.

Fourteen-year-old Maanasa Mendu is reportedly the youngest person named to the list.

The Mason High School student was recognized for her work creating HARVEST.

It’s described by the school district as an energy device that uses solar and wind power to capture energy in the form of wind, rain and sun and convert it to power.

Mendu says she got the idea after experiencing power outages during family trips to India.

She has been working on it since she was 11 and is now working to commercialize the device.