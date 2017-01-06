Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Ruby came to PAWS with her son Bandit. She is about 3 years old. She is a beautiful long-hair cat and, like her son, she has mitten paws. Ruby is a lovely girl with a laid-back personality. She has been spayed and is up to date on her shots and she tested negative for Feline Leukemia. She is litter box trained. Stop in and meet this lovely little lady.

PAWS Animal Shelter (dog)

Dear Santa,

Hi, it’s me, Levi, and I’ve been a very, very good boy this year even though I’ve spent almost 2 years in 2 local shelters. That’s lots of time without a family to love me.

I know you see me when I’m sleeping and you know when I’m awake, so you know that I’m a good boy who gets along with my kennel mates, I ride well in the car, I like kids and I know some commands. When will that be enough for someone to love me?

The thing is, Santa, what really makes me cry is watching all my buddies here at PAWS Shelter leaving me, their new pet parents loving on them and leading them out of the kennel with their new leashes and collars, toys and, this is the worst, their kids.

Santa, just in the last 10 days I’ve had to say goodbye to my buddy and good friends , blaze, Bert and Ernie, Bentley, Stella, cinnamon, prince, princess and so many others before that. I don’t want you to think I’m selfish, …. I’m really happy for them but I’m sad for me.

So please Santa, would you ask the people here to share me so that maybe somebody will say, “Hey, that’s him……. that’s the dog i want!”

Thank you Santa,

I love you,

Levi

Champaign County Animal Welfare League

Meet Cosmos, a new resident to the CCAWL. This sweet boy is so full of love and life. Cosmos looks like a mini Border Collie. He is 6 years old and weighs 23 pounds. Cosmos is housebroken and crate trained and doesn’t know a stranger. He is good with other dogs both smaller and larger and is indifferent to cats. Cosmos came to us from another Shelter where is was overlooked, as many black dogs are. This fella is very energetic and athletic but also very much a lover. Cosmos loves going through the agility course as well as doing tricks, but enjoys cuddling and companionship as much as play time. He is fully vetted including Neutered, HW tested, Vaccinated including Rabies, Wormed, started on HW prevention and treated with a 3 month flea prevention. Cosmos is micro chipped and has had a dental cleaning. He also had a fatty tumor removed from his side which has completely healed. If you would like to meet this very nice fella please stop out to our facility located at 3858 State Route 56, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. The adoption/donation for Cosmos is our standard $130.00, this includes all Vetting, Microchip and 2017 Champaign County Dog License.

You can find a complete listing of our available residents at petfinder.com and adoptapet.com.

To keep up with our latest news and information as well as our newest arrivals please “like” us on facebook. Our webpage is www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com where you can read about our mission and information about our Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic which is located on site. For any further information or details you can call the CCAWL at 937-834-5236.

Don’t forget you can purchase your 2017 Champaign County Dog License at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League for $14. We do have Saturday hours for those who cannot make it during the week.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Uboo and a Good Samaritan brought me here so that I can find a new forever home. They took me in from a not too good situation. I am a Lab/Rottweiler mix boy and I’m 2 years old. I weigh 45 pounds. They say I am quite the gentleman. I am good with kids, good with other dogs and they say I am good with cats. I am neutered, have had my shots, and I am not a barky type guy. I am still a little timid here but that is too be expected with all the changes I’ve been through in such a short time. I really love to be with people. Oh Yeah…Who remembers this quote? “Sit, Ubu, Sit!” It was always at the end of the show “Family Ties”. I even kind of look like that guy. Well, if you say it to me…I will.

Please come out and see me. You won’t be disappointed. Then maybe you can find a little spot on the floor at your place for me…I can even bring my own blanket. I just need a family of my own. Please, please open your heart for me. I will love you so much you won’t be able to measure it!

Please visit our website: www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana, Ohio. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are: Open Sunday 1-4pm, Wednesday and Thursdays 11am-6pm, Fridays 11am-5pm and Saturday 11am-2pm. We are closed on Monday and Tuesday. We can always use donations and they are all of those basic supplies that we use so quickly. We need Clorox the most right now if you can drop off a couple of gallons for us! We need Lysol Lemon spray cleaner, paper towels, Dawn dish soap (original), and laundry soap. We can also use the elevated pet beds by Kuranda (go to kuranda.com). Any donations are always appreciated. Please take a look at our website for other ideas for donations. Happy New Year from all of us at Barely Used Pets! Thank you all for adopting our little ones and for all of the donations and volunteer work you have done throughout the year 🙂

Uboo says: Thanks so much for considering me and helping Barely Used Pets help all of us little ones find our forever homes. OK…so what are you waiting for? Let’s go home!

Information submitted by local pet shelters.

