A.B. Graham Center Activities

CONOVER – Upcoming events at the A.B. Graham Memorial Center, 8025 E. U.S. Route 36, Conover, in Miami County, include the following. For more info, call 937-368-3700 or visit abgraham.org.

Line dancing class

Taught by Dan Sturgill

Class Meets: 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

January 13, 20, 27, February 3, 10 and 17

$5 a class

The class will start with basic skill and increase with difficulty each week.

There will be a dance at the conclusion of classes, on Feb. 25 from 7:00 – 9:00pm. We will also have a Chicken Noodle Dinner 5- 7 and Bingo starting at 7

Chili cook-off & bingo

Saturday, Jan. 28

Chili Dinner 5:00 – 7:00PM

Bingo at 7:00PM

Dinner- $6, includes soup, sandwich, dessert, & drink (Canned pop is $1) (Potato soup will also be available)

Compete in our Chili Cook-Off! To register call the Center 937-368-3700 and just leave a message. Participants must have chili at the Center, ready to eat by 5:00PM.

Everyone will get to vote on the best chili, prize for the winner!

20 games. $.25 a board or $1.00 for 50/50 cash games

Chicken & Noodles Dinner

Followed by bingo & line dancing Saturday, Feb. 25

Dinner 5:00 – 7:00pm

Bingo starts at 7:00pm

$7 for adults, $3 age 3-12

Meal will include: chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll dessert, and drink.

20 games of bingo.

$.25 a board or $1.00 for

50/50 cash games

Line Dancing in gym 7-9 p.m.

Submitted by the A.B. Graham Center.

