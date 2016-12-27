Cause of fire classified as undetermined

The cause of a fire inside a home last Friday is undetermined, according to the JSP Fire District.

Fire personnel were called to a reported house fire at 590 Neal Road at 2:19 p.m. As crews arrived, light smoke was showing but the fire was already suppressed.

No injuries were reported.

JSP Chief Scott Massie on Tuesday said the cause of the fire is undetermined and is not under investigation. He added the origin of the fire was in the area of a Christmas tree located in a dining room.

The Urbana Fire Division and Christiansburg Fire Company provided mutual aid.

The property is owned by Bradley K. Zerkle, according to the Champaign County auditor’s website.