Village seeks applicants for fiscal officer opening

ST. PARIS – The village of St. Paris is seeking applicants to fill an upcoming fiscal officer vacancy.

Village council accepted the resignation of Fiscal Officer Richard Ford during the Dec. 19 meeting. The resignation is effective Jan. 31, 2017.

The minimum requirements include either an associated degree in accounting/business or a high school diploma with at least four years of accounting/business experience. Candidates who are knowledgeable and familiar with Ohio Auditor’s Unified Accounting Network and the village are preferred.

“The essential skill set required includes knowledge of the accounting for revenues and expenditures in a governmental environment,” a job posting from the village states. “In addition, this person will be responsible for the personnel and water/sewer billing and various other areas as required.”

The job is 40 hours over a five-day work week. Salary and benefits are negotiable.

Application forms are available at the village municipal building, 135 W. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Interested candidates must submit an application form and a detailed resume before 3 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2017. The village can be contacted at 937-606-0334 or through its website at www.stparisohio.org.

Applicants who want to mail an application are asked to submit one application to Village Municipal Building, Village of St. Paris, 135 W. Main St., PO Box 572, St. Paris, Ohio 43072.

Applications lacking sufficient information will be rejected and it is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that their application is received or postmarked by the closing date as required by the village. All pages of the application need to be filled out.

By Nick Walton [email protected]

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

