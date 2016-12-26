Arnold leaving Chamber post Feb. 3

On behalf of the Champaign County Chamber’s Board of Directors, current President Paul Waldsmith announced today that Executive Director Sandi Arnold has decided to end her employment as the local Chamber’s Executive Director effective February 3, 2017. “The Chamber Board appreciates the hard work, leadership and quality outcomes that Sandi’s provided over the past five years. While we were surprised by her decision to resign, we support her desire to be spend more time with her immediate family”, Waldsmith stated.

In a letter submitted to the Board of Directors, Sandi wrote:

“I wish to the Board Members for the opportunity to serve as the Chamber’s Executive Director for nearly five years. I have thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to serve the Chamber Board, community members and to represent Champaign County. Together, we have improved the Chamber’s financial position, strengthened long-standing programs such as the Safety Council program and Leadership Champaign County, made process improvements, and added new programming like the iLead, Champaign County Young Professionals, and the Lunch & Learn series. These accomplishments could not have been realized without the support of an involved Board of Directors, numerous volunteers who serve on committees which support the Chamber’s 10 Core Initiatives and the hard-working, skilled administrative assistants. I have come to the difficult decision to tender my resignation effective February 3, 2017. At that time, I will return to Mansfield to enjoy time with my husband Mark and will be more centrally located to visit our adult children in Akron and Columbus. My immediate and extended family members and have been very supportive of my work in Champaign County with the Chamber, for which I am grateful. I am also thankful for the friendships and the can-do spirit of many community members.”

The Chamber Board of Directors will distribute a job posting to fill the Executive Director position in early January, 2017.

The Champaign County Chamber is entering its 98th year and will continue to be a leader in creating connections in, and advancing the community and civic interests of, Champaign County.

This information was submitted on Dec. 26 by the Champaign County Chamber’s Board of Directors.

