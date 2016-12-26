Ohio News Briefs

Obama approves funding for Ohio-made military vehicles

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — President Barack Obama has signed off on funding for two military vehicles made in northwestern Ohio.

The $1.2 billion will go toward production of the Abrams tank and Stryker armored vehicle. Both are made at the Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima.

Obama on Saturday signed the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act that includes money for the two Ohio-made military vehicles.

Just three years ago that plant was on shaky footing amid numerous threats to its federal funding.

But millions have been spent on recent upgrades at the plant to get it ready to make next-generation tanks now in development.

Girl, 8, dies after crash that killed parents near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An 8-year-old girl hurt in a crash that killed her parents and another driver in suburban Columbus has died.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 8-year-old Mylee Music of Columbus died early Sunday at a Columbus hospital.

Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle lost control Saturday on Interstate 270 southwest of Columbus and crossed onto the other side where he hit a car carrying the family.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Music, and his wife, 41-year-old Suni Music, both of Columbus, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The SUV driver, 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus, died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it thinks alcohol or drugs may have played a part in the crash. But it says there won’t be any charges because the driver at fault was killed.

Driver flees after chase crossed 2 western Ohio counties

TROY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in western Ohio say a man ran away on foot from deputies after a car chase that crossed two counties.

Deputies with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office say the chase started early Monday morning when the driver failed to pull over on southbound Interstate 75 near Troy.

The sheriff’s office says the driver pulled off the highway and that their speeds reached 90 mph as the chase went into Montgomery County.

Authorities used spikes to puncture the driver’s tires and say that a man jumped out of the car near the Butler Township Police station north of Dayton.

Deputies say the car may have been stolen and that a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle is expected to be charged.

Officials: 9 people injured in Wayne County collision

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Officials say nine people were hospitalized following a collision between two vehicles in northeast Ohio on Christmas Day.

Two cars crashed at the intersection of state Route 302 and Bates Road in Wooster around 4:05 p.m. Sunday according to the Department of Public Safety Wooster Communications Center.

A total of nine people were injured in the accident. They were transported to Wooster Community Hospital.

Police have not released details regarding the victims’ conditions or how the collision occurred.

4 youths charged with setting fire to Dayton dollar store

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Four youths have been charged with setting fire to a western Ohio dollar store on Christmas Eve while customers and employees were still inside.

The Dayton Daily News reports three of the unidentified suspects were in custody at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center on Sunday.

The fourth suspect is still wanted by police. The gender and ages of the suspects remains unclear.

Police say the fire at the Dollar Tree in Dayton was first reported around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The blaze was ruled incendiary and police are considering the crime an aggravated arson.

Flames spread through the business quickly and firefighters were pulled out of the building to fight the fire from the outside.

The blaze reportedly caused more than $250,000 in damage. No injuries were reported.