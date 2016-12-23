UPD delivers presents to children

Urbana Police Officer Todd Pratt places Christmas presents under The Giving Christmas Tree. As part of an annual event, the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 93, sought out children in need of an extra Christmas present this season. Sgt. Josh Jacobs said members of Lodge 93 and the Urbana Police Division will begin delivering presents to just under 100 children today.

