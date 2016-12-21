Compassionate Friends hold candlelight vigil

MECHANICSBURG — The annual candlelight vigil to honor lost loved ones was held on Dec. 11 on Main Street in Mechanicsburg.

The lighting was part of a global event for Compassionate Friends, a non-profit group for grief. The vigil takes place in communities all around the world at 7 p.m., local time. The idea is to create a “wave of light” in remembrance of lost children. Learn more at compassionatefriends.org.

A Christmas tree decorated with photos of the deceased will be on display throughout the holiday season near the fire department. The tree was donated by Bell’s Christmas Trees and is maintained by a small group including Carmela Wiant, who lost her son David a decade ago and has been honoring him ever since.

Mechanicsburg residents held a candlelight vigil in memory of deceased children on Dec. 11. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_CompassionateFriends1.jpg Mechanicsburg residents held a candlelight vigil in memory of deceased children on Dec. 11.