Clark State trustees visit YMCA

To commemorate the partnership between the Champaign County community and Clark State Community College that led to the Champaign Family YMCA opening in Urbana in 1999, the YMCA hosted a Clark State Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday. The meeting included a tour of the facility led by YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith. Pictured is Waldsmith, far right, speaking to meeting attendees in the preschool wing of the YMCA.

To commemorate the partnership between the Champaign County community and Clark State Community College that led to the Champaign Family YMCA opening in Urbana in 1999, the YMCA hosted a Clark State Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday. The meeting included a tour of the facility led by YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith. Pictured is Waldsmith, far right, speaking to meeting attendees in the preschool wing of the YMCA. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_YMCA.jpg To commemorate the partnership between the Champaign County community and Clark State Community College that led to the Champaign Family YMCA opening in Urbana in 1999, the YMCA hosted a Clark State Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday. The meeting included a tour of the facility led by YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith. Pictured is Waldsmith, far right, speaking to meeting attendees in the preschool wing of the YMCA. Joshua Keeran | Urbana Daily Citizen