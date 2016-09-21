Village brings aboard new WWTP operator

MECHANICSBURG – Chris Beaver was introduced to Village Council Monday as the village’s new wastewater treatment plant operator.

Beaver, a resident of Madison County, has taken over the duties of former wastewater operator Mike Weber, who resigned from his position in early August to accept another position elsewhere.

“We were in noncompliance with the Ohio EPA because we were operating without an operator since our operator left in August,” Village Administrator April Huggins-Davis said. “I think Chris is a good fit. He has come right in and hit the road running.”

Hired at pay rate of $17 per hour, Beaver started his new full-time job with the village last week. Along with his wastewater operator duties, he will also provide maintenance work when need to help out other departments. Beaver will also serve as a volunteer firefighter for Mechanicsburg Fire & EMS.

“It’s all hands on deck here in the village,” said Huggins-Davis, who added if Beaver were to obtain his water license, the village’s water/wastewater superintendent position would be made available to him.

Police K9 sought

Mechanicsburg Police Chief John Alexander updated council on his department’s desire to work toward the purchase of a drug detection dog.

“We had a stop a few weeks ago, and had we had a drug dog, it probably would have turned out a little bit different,” he said. “We still got the people, and they were charged.”

Alexander went on to explain that prior to the stop, a purse was ditched out on the highway, and officers were unable to locate it.

“There was a purse out on the road for a couple days with needles in it and heroin,” he said. “Luckily, a homeowner found it and turned it in to us.”

According to Alexander, a drug detection dog would cost the department approximately $14,000.

“The good news is we probably have more than half of that just from drug activities and forfeitures,” he said. “We are working to try to pay for all of it and not have to ask for much from anybody.”

In other business:

•A motion was passed allowing Alexander to sell on GovDeals.com an early 2000 Pontiac G3 that was forfeited to the police department by the court.

•Alexander warned residents and business owners to be on the lookout for counterfeit $20 bills that have been going around town. He noted counterfeit $20 and $100 bills have been circulating throughout Champaign and Logan counties.

•The village will be crack sealing streets in the coming week.

“We are going to start with Lynn, Race, School and High streets,” Huggins-Davis said.

•Residents were reminded the village has instituted a new leaf policy this year, and a reminder will be mailed out to all residences.

