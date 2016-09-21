Friends of the Library book sale is Sept. 30-Oct. 1

The Friends of the Champaign County Library will hold its fall book sale Friday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will help support programs held at the Champaign County Library.

Every spring and fall, the Friends of the Library organization holds a sale of discarded library books as well as donations people bring in the week leading up to the book sale. Thousands of books will be available covering all ages and interests, ranging from hardback nonfiction, fiction, paperbacks, cookbooks, music CDs, DVDs and much more.

Paperbacks will be available for 25 cents and hardbacks are 50 cents. A special volunteer pre-sale will be held Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for all who volunteer to help with the book sale.

The Friends of the library is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to assist the Champaign County Library in purchasing children’s books and supporting children’s programs such as the summer reading program and baby, toddler and preschool story times. The Friends also help support adult programs, including the Book Discussion group, adult summer reading program and the purchase of books and materials.

The Friends are always encouraging new memberships. For more info regarding joining the Friends of the Champaign County Library or to volunteer to help set up the book sale call 937-653-3811.

Submitted by the Champaign County Library.

