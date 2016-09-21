It’s Homecoming Week at Triad High School. The homecoming court will be announced, with king and queen crowned, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the football game on Friday. Front row: (from left to right) Sindney Louck, Ellie Osterholt, Lauren McCall, Jennifer Sizemore, Ali Dixon, Kylee Overfield. Back row: (from left to right) Gregory Sizemore, Dylan Van Tassell, Jacob Greve, Colby McConnell, Shane Ford, Thomas O’Neal.

It’s Homecoming Week at Triad High School. The homecoming court will be announced, with king and queen crowned, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the football game on Friday. Front row: (from left to right) Sindney Louck, Ellie Osterholt, Lauren McCall, Jennifer Sizemore, Ali Dixon, Kylee Overfield. Back row: (from left to right) Gregory Sizemore, Dylan Van Tassell, Jacob Greve, Colby McConnell, Shane Ford, Thomas O’Neal. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_triad-hc-court-picasa.jpg It’s Homecoming Week at Triad High School. The homecoming court will be announced, with king and queen crowned, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the football game on Friday. Front row: (from left to right) Sindney Louck, Ellie Osterholt, Lauren McCall, Jennifer Sizemore, Ali Dixon, Kylee Overfield. Back row: (from left to right) Gregory Sizemore, Dylan Van Tassell, Jacob Greve, Colby McConnell, Shane Ford, Thomas O’Neal. Submitted photo