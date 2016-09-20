Ohio News Briefs

524k Ohio absentee ballots requested, 40k more than 2012

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State officials say more than 524,000 absentee ballots have been requested in Ohio this year — an increase of 40,000 compared to the same period during the 2012 presidential election.

Secretary of State Jon Husted says nearly 12,000 of the absentee ballot applications are from military and overseas voters. The rest are from in-state residents.

Absentee ballot applications must be submitted by Nov. 5, the weekend before the Nov. 8 general election. Husted says voters should submit them as soon as possible.

Requests can be made online through MyOhioVote.com.

Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 and arrive at the county boards of elections offices within 10 days after the election.

The state says a record 1.87 million absentee ballots were cast in 2012.

GOP Ohio lawmaker to resign, take Chamber of Commerce job

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker from northwest Ohio plans to resign in two weeks to work for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

The Ohio House speaker says Rep. Jeff McClain, of Upper Sandusky, will resign Oct. 2. He’s taking a job as the director of tax and economic policy for the chamber of commerce.

McClain is in his fourth term in the House, where he has led the Ways and Means Committee and been part of the Finance Committee. His term expires at year’s end, and he’s not eligible to run for another term.

52,000 students participate in Ohio college credit program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says more than 52,000 students participated during the first full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education announced inaugural College Credit Plus results Monday.

The department says nearly 15 percent of Ohio high school juniors and seniors participated in the program. Ninety percent of participants got the passing grade necessary to earn college credit.

The department estimates families saved $110 million in future college tuition through the program. Students’ home districts pick up the tab for most of that cost.

Two-thirds of participants took courses at a community college. Another 22 percent attended a public university. The remaining 12 percent studied at an independent or private college. Most took core subjects.

Man convicted of ordering hit carried out at wrong house

CHARDON, Ohio (AP) — A man has been convicted of aggravated murder and other charges in a 2006 contract killing in which a hired killer went to the wrong Ohio home and killed someone with the same name as the intended target.

A jury on Monday convicted 60-year-old Joe Rosebrook of all counts in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Daniel Ott in a Cleveland suburb.

Authorities say another Daniel Ott was targeted in retaliation for his willingness to testify against Rosebrook in a stolen-car operation.

Prosecutors say Rosebrook arranged to have Chad South paid $10,000 to kill Ott while in prison.

South is serving at least 28 years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of murder and kidnapping.

Rosebrook is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Ohio jail approves tentative deal to house Toledo inmates

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A northwest Ohio jail has approved a tentative deal to let Toledo resume sending its code violators there and it’s allowing its attorney to demand a $1.1 million payment it never received for a 60-day period where the jail housed the city’s inmates.

The Blade reports the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio board on Monday authorized Lucas County to continue allowing Toledo to send its code violators there.

The city would pay the county about $70 a bed for 20 beds. Toledo’s City Council plans to meet Tuesday to consider the agreement.

Toledo’s jail membership ended last month after it defaulted on a nearly $1.32 million bill owed to the jail.

Attorneys for the city have said code violators would be sent to another jail in nearby Bowling Green.