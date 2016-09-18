Literacy Foundation kick-off is Sept. 29

ST. PARIS – The Read. Imagine. Soar! Literacy Foundation will celebrate its official launch at Graham Elementary School.

The entire Graham community is invited to attend the event at 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at the elementary for games, prizes, food and reading resources. Community, families and students are encouraged to dress as their favorite book characters. Children ages 2 months to 5 years of age can be registered for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program.

The literacy foundation was created as a result of the Ohio Department of Education’s Community Connector grant the district received with lead partner United Way, along with help from Urbana University, Family & Children First Council, the Champaign Chamber, the Economic Development Council, area ministries and the Madison-Champaign Educational Service Center. The grant covers the cost of the services of the Foundation, allowing Graham to maximize its budget to provide literacy supports to children.

Those interested in becoming a mentor for the foundation are invited to attend. To make a donation for the event, call Literacy Foundation Coordinator Jennifer Harvey at 614-286-4400.

Submitted by Graham Local Schools.

