Clark State continues successful efforts in county

Clark State Community College Board of Trustees will hold its September meeting at the Champaign Family YMCA to commemorate the longstanding cooperative effort to bring education and wellness opportunities to students in Champaign County. Clark State played a critical role in helping secure funds for the Champaign Family YMCA and is proud of its commitment to this part of its designated service area.

Than Johnson, a trustee emeritus who served on the Clark State Board of Trustees from 1991 to 2008, was instrumental in providing the vision for this project. He suggested Clark State serve as a conduit and supporter of receiving state grants for the Champaign Family YMCA project.

A joint use agreement between Clark State and Champaign Family YMCA was established in 2013; it provides Clark State students and faculty access to the YMCA facilities for classes and reduced rate memberships.

“The Champaign Family YMCA is proud to have Clark State as a trusted community partner. Our Y’s Board of Trustees and staff are thankful for Clark State’s role in the fundraising that enabled our facility to be constructed and opened in 1999,” said Paul Waldsmith, CEO of the Champaign Family YMCA. “We’re also pleased to continue to work with Clark State to support the well-being of its employees and students.”

Clark State President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin said Clark State will continue to strive to provide services to the residents of Champaign County. “The YMCA project and the fact that Clark State has worked so closely with the people of Champaign County and Urbana represents our commitment to ensuring services to the people of Champaign County.”

In line with Clark State’s commitment to Champaign County, Urbana native and third generation business owner Kyle Hall was newly appointed to the Clark State Community College Board of Trustees by Ohio Governor John Kasich. Hall serves as president of the Hall Company located in Urbana.

“I believe firmly that it’s important for people to better themselves through education,” said Hall. “There is a need in the workforce for additional skills and education that Clark State is very well suited to help with, and I’m excited to be a part of that.”

The Clark State Board of Trustees meeting will begin at 5 p.m., Tuesday, September 20 at the Champaign Family YMCA at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.

