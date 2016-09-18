ST. PARIS – Adults, families and school-age children are encouraged to participate in a fun group exercise program called the “Back to School Glow Event” at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Graham High School gymnasium. Participants are encouraged to wear brightly colored workout apparel. Participants will be provided with glow sticks and necklaces to create a fun, festive environment for a workout that’s appropriate for most fitness levels. The event is part of the Passport to Wellness program and the evening’s theme is “keep glowing by staying fit.”

Passport to Wellness is a free series of health seminars and family events for exploring a healthier world. Passport to Wellness is sponsored by Mercy Memorial Hospital, the Champaign Health District and the Champaign Family YMCA. For additional information on Passport to Wellness please call 937-484-6112 or visit ChampaignPassport.com.

Come glow like these ladies during Tuesday evening’s Passport to Wellness event at Graham High School. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Glow.jpg Come glow like these ladies during Tuesday evening’s Passport to Wellness event at Graham High School. Submitted photo