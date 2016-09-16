Mechanicsburg Homecoming Royalty

Mechanicsburg hosted homecoming Friday night, including the crowning of the 2016 homecoming king and queen during pregame festivities. Pictured are 2016 Queen Mary Mayo celebrating the moment with 2016 King Peyton O’Laughlin. Mayo is the daughter of Jim and Susie Mayo. O’Laughlin is the son of Scott and Jennifer O’Laughlin.

