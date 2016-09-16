United Way receives donation

Urbana Country Club golf pro Bill Unger (right) presents a check for $234 to Kerry Pedraza, executive director of the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties. The donation was from a raffle UCC held this summer for an autographed photo of Jack Nicklaus that was donated by Nicklaus himself. Todd Michael was the winner of the autographed photo. The raffle was held in conjunction with this being the 60th anniversary of the first Nicklaus-Sam Snead golf match played at UCC.

