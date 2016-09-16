Herdsman awards presented

Shem Pond was awarded the Leslie Broshes Memorial Herdsman Award at the Champaign County Fair. He earned points for skillathon, showmanship, stewardship and herdsmanship during the week. He is a member of the Best of 4-H club.

Bobby Welch was awarded the 2016 Dairy Steer/Feeder Herdsman Award at the Champaign County Fair. He earned points for Skillathon, Showmanship, Stewardship and Herdsman during the week of the fair.