Local Republicans open office in Urbana

The Champaign County Chamber helped the Champaign County Republican Club celebrate its new office at 116 S. Main St. in Urbana on Aug. 29 with a ribbon-cutting. For information on past or future ribbon cuttings, call the Chamber at 937-653-5764. From left are Kristyn Campbell, Sheriff Matthew Melvin, Mike Terry, Kathy DeWeese, David DeWeese, Martha Manchester, Matt Huffman, Tanner Hale, Karen Ireland, Mayor Bill Bean, Audra Bean, Linda Biddle, Chamber Director Sandi Arnold, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Urbana), Dale Thompson, Diane Cox, Lori Bidgood, Ed Cox, Penny Levi, Grover Foulk, Jeff Levi, Marilyn Foulk, Shelby Foulk, Steve Moore and Chuck Lippencott.

