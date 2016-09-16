4-H groups get cooking tips to share with others

On Sept. 6, Chef and General Manager David Bailey from Williams-Sonoma in Jeffersonville presented a demonstration on “Easy Ways to Step Up Your Food Presentations” to the Champaign County 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Committee and the 4-H Food, Fashion and Creative Arts Board. The attendees gained knowledge that they will be able pass on to their 4-H club members to aid them in their food and nutrition project work and judging experiences.

On Sept. 6, Chef and General Manager David Bailey from Williams-Sonoma in Jeffersonville presented a demonstration on “Easy Ways to Step Up Your Food Presentations” to the Champaign County 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Committee and the 4-H Food, Fashion and Creative Arts Board. The attendees gained knowledge that they will be able pass on to their 4-H club members to aid them in their food and nutrition project work and judging experiences. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Williams-Sonoma-Presentation-004.jpg On Sept. 6, Chef and General Manager David Bailey from Williams-Sonoma in Jeffersonville presented a demonstration on “Easy Ways to Step Up Your Food Presentations” to the Champaign County 4-H Family and Consumer Sciences Committee and the 4-H Food, Fashion and Creative Arts Board. The attendees gained knowledge that they will be able pass on to their 4-H club members to aid them in their food and nutrition project work and judging experiences. Submitted photo