Urbana resident Stanley Gilliam Sr. recently discovered a giant English cucumber buried under vegetation in his vegetable garden on James Avenue. Gilliam said he was surprised when he stumbled upon the cucumber.

Urbana resident Stanley Gilliam Sr. recently discovered a giant English cucumber buried under vegetation in his vegetable garden on James Avenue. Gilliam said he was surprised when he stumbled upon the cucumber. http://urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Cucumber.jpg Urbana resident Stanley Gilliam Sr. recently discovered a giant English cucumber buried under vegetation in his vegetable garden on James Avenue. Gilliam said he was surprised when he stumbled upon the cucumber. Joshua Keeran | Urbana Daily Citizen