Injury crash from Tuesday under investigation

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that occurred Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Matt Melvin, deputies responded to the area of South U.S. Route 68 at Hickory Grove Road at 8:07 a.m. in reference to a two-vehicle injury accident.

An initial investigation revealed a white 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Julie Ann Chamberlin-Huber, of New Bern, N.C., failed to slow for the stopped traffic in her lane of travel. Her vehicle struck the rear of a 2009 Acura driven by Renee Rammel, of Bellefontaine.

Chamberlin-Huber was transported to Mercy Memorial Hospital by Urbana EMS. No update on her status was available by the time of publication.

Both drivers were reportedly wearing seat belts.

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

