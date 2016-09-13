Case bound over in golf course crimes

The case for one co-defendant charged with breaking into golf courses in Logan County was bound over to the Logan County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

According to the Bellefontaine Municipal Court, the case of Skyler L. Reisinger, 18, of Urbana, was bound over during a continued arraignment hearing.

Reisinger and co-defendant Joshua R. Blakely, 18, of Urbana, are charged with five counts of breaking and entering and one count of possessing criminal tools stemming from recent break-ins at golf courses in Logan County.

According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to check Liberty Hills Golf Club on Sept. 7 because other units had been dispatched to an alarm drop at Cherokee Hills Golf Course at 2:02 a.m. Both golf courses had been broken into recently.

The deputy observed a vehicle pulling from the driveway of Liberty Hills traveling under five miles per hour. The deputy initiated a traffic stop, observing Blakely and Reisinger in the vehicle dressed in dark clothing and with a crowbar visible in the vehicle.

Upon speaking with the co-defendants, law enforcement reports, they learned the two started sneaking into the Urbana Country Club months ago and continued to break into other golf courses.

The incident report states on Aug. 21, the co-defendants went to Liberty Hills, entered the clubhouse through a side window and possibly stole $400.

On Aug. 31, the co-defendants reportedly forced entry into Liberty Hills but nothing was reported missing. On the same day they gained entry to the Cherokee Hills Golf Course club house, allegedly stealing between $300 and $400.

A preliminary hearing for Blakely is scheduled for Friday. Bond was previously established at $10,000 for both co-defendants and bond had been posted for both as of Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the Logan County charges, Champaign County Sheriff Matt Melvin said last week, the sheriff’s office will present cases pertaining to conduct in Champaign County to the next grand jury. Sheriff’s office detectives linked the two co-defendants to break-ins at the Urbana Country Club, Lakeland Golf Course, Indian Springs Golf Club and Mad River Farm Market.

Several items were recovered including a shotgun, TV, golf clubs, clothing items, golf bag, gloves, balls and cash. Melvin said the co-defendants are also accused of breaking into golf courses in Clark County.

By Nick Walton nwalton@civitasmedia.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777 or on Twitter @UDCWalton.

