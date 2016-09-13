MMH hosts presentation on street drug issue

Mercy Memorial Hospital will host a presentation on “An hour of pleasure for a lifetime of sorrow: A review of the street drug issue” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The free presentation by Frank Giampetro will be held in the hospital’s large conference room.

The purpose to give people a better understanding of the current issues with the street drug problem. It will look at the current scope of the problem and a history of the illicit drug usage in the community. It will look at signs and symptoms and potential intervention options.

Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited. RSVP to Cathy Minna at 937-484-6387 or cdminna@mercy.com.

