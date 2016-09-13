Diabetes support group meets at MMH on Sept. 26

A Diabetes Support Group meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Mercy Memorial Hospital in the large conference room on the first floor. The group meets the fourth Monday of each month.

The meetings are free and open to individuals with diabetes and family members. Participants learn practical tips to manage diabetes, learn recipes and share experiences with each other. Refreshments will be available.

Other upcoming meeting dates are Oct. 24, Nov. 28 and Jan. 23. The group will not meet in December.

For more information, call Elaine Dyar, dietitian at Mercy Memorial Hospital, at 937-653-5231, ext. 43214.

